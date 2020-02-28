Lisa F. Johnson, age 54, of Marlinton, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital in Buckeye.

Family will receive friends Saturday, February 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye. Funeral service will be held Sunday, March 1, 2 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home with Pastor Sam Felton officiating. Burial will follow in the Carpenter Cemetery on Brownsburg Road in Marlinton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marlinton Lions Club, 1009 Third Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954.

