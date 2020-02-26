On Thursday, February 20, 2020, Jack Moore Gay, loving husband and father of two, passed away unexpectedly at the place he loved most, the family farm, with the person he loved the most by his side.

Born March 31, 1937, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late Lewis and Marguerite Moore Gay.

Jack received his BS from WVU and his MS degree in Animal Sciences from University of Kentucky.

On August 11, 1962, he married Eleanor Gibson, of Russellville, Ohio.

Jack was chosen to teach animal husbandry in Uganda, East Africa through the WVU and the USAID contract program. Their two sons, Russell and Travis, were born there during this life transforming experience.

Jack’s zest for life included many interests such as farming, reading, birding, playing Shanghai rummy, country music at high volumes, travel, golf and, most of all, spending time with friends and family.

His true passion was putzing around his beloved farm in Pocahontas County on his tractor and “mule.”

Jack was well-known for his quick and charming wit, infectious smile and loving, gentle, kind spirit.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, “Bob” Gay.

He is survived by his wife, Ellie; two sons, Russell and Travis, and their wives, Melissa and Tara; six grandchildren, Emma, Jack, Ethan, Kate, Miles and Levi Gay; and nephews, Kevin and Randy Gay, and their families.

Church was very important to Jack. It did not matter which denomination or where in the world it was located. At nearly 83 he still had his Cradle Roll certificate from the Marlinton Presbyterian Church where, at some time to be announced, a celebration of his life will take place.

If you wish to make a gift in Jack’s memory, a donation to the 4-H clubs of Pocahontas County would be very much appreciated to help send a child to camp.