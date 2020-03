Mary Ann Beverage, age 89, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton, where she had been a resident for seven years.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 3, 1 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Pastor Donnie Brown officiating. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service.

