Robert Mason Brown, Jr. peacefully passed away Saturday, May 2, 2026.

Born in Charleston, he was a son of the late Robert Mason Brown, Sr. and Garnet Moore Brown.

Robert was a Vietnam Veteran and served his country in the Army. Following his service, he worked for the Engineering Division for State Maintenance at Cass Scenic Railroad and Elkins.

Robert loved dogs and treated all of them well. He had three best friends, Cobie, Ace and Diago. They would patiently wait for him to give them treats.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Patty Brown, Linda Brown and Nancy Brown; and brothers, Larry Brown and Greg Brown.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Brown, of Belington; brother, Jimmy (Amy) Brown, of Pinch; Gene (Diane) Staley, of Elkview; niece, Phyllis McCray Lane, whom he thought the world of; nephews, Kevin (Renae) Brown, Kevin Jr, Keith and Michael Brown, of Charleston.

In keeping with his wishes, the body will be cremated.

VanReenen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to VanReenen Funeral Home, 207 9th Street, Marlinton, WV 24954; phone, 304-799-4553.