Thursday, April 15, 1926

C. M. Shields, of Hillsboro, writes that about a year ago, there was discovered on his place a spring that appears to have medicinal properties. He says that one per- son with a bad case of stomach trouble gained forty pounds, also two cases of goiter disappeared after the use of this water. If anyone wishes to try out this water, a good camping ground near the spring will be furnished. All during the dry season last summer, this spring flowed at the rate of 380 gallons of water in 24 hours.

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In another column of this paper is published the most complete and interesting and valuable report of Luther T. Coyner, of Cloverlick, on his experiment in feeding a carload of baby beef cattle. Mr. Coyner kept an accurate record of the costs, and his experience will prove invalu- able to the farmers of the Greenbrier Valley.

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It is common belief that lawsuits make interesting reading when properly reviewed, and that is true. But every lawsuit is a tragedy, and the intimate details do not belong in the county prints were the main actors live. I have skated around on thin ice a time or two in discussing the ganging plea, but there is too much heart burning connected with an ordinary trial to make it delectable food for reflection in the county paper. Let it be read and construed a hundred years from now when the glorious history that this generation is making goes ringing down the corridors of time.

At this time, the superior court of law and chancery is in session, and many are baring their hearts and lives in the pitiless glare of publicity. Dramas on many subjects ranging from the little boy who appropriated his ma-ma’s chickens to get money to go the theater, to the man charged with the most unpopular crime of all, that of helping himself to his neighbor’s tires. He who steals my horse steals trash, but car tires – that is a serious matter.

REV. ORR HURT

Rev. Harvey H. Orr is in the Marlinton Hospital with a badly hurt knee and ankle, received when he was run over by an automobile, Monday night. He was on his way to Buckeye from Marlinton and had stopped his car on the side of the road to fix a chain. Another automobile passed so close to the parked car that it knocked Mr. Orr down and the wheel of the automobile ran over his legs. No bones were broken, but the ligaments of one knee and the ankle of the other leg were badly torn. It is thought that it will be several weeks before Mr. Orr will be able to work.

DIED

Miss Hannah Beverage, aged 75 years, at the home of D. L. Ervin, near Arbovale. Her death was due to the infirmities of age. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Martha Lunsford Beverage.

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Elbert Tallman, at the home of his father John Tallman at Cass April 9. His age was 24 years. The cause of death was tuberculosis. Burial at the Wanless graveyard Sunday afternoon.

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Mrs. Sabina Hodges, 73, a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. B. Vaughan. She was married to Elijah A. Hodges, who survives. To this union were born 10 children, eight of whom survive. One child, Charles Lovic, died in infancy. The eldest son, Samual W. Hodges, was killed by the boiler explosion at W. H. Overholt’s sawmill at Frankford in 1896. Her body was laid to rest at Enon Baptist cemetery at Henning, there to await the resurrection morn.