Thursday, April 18, 1901

Work has begun on a siding at Burnsides, the point nearest the village of Academy on the new railway. The trains stop there at the request of a passenger and can be signaled by anyone wanting to get on.

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Passenger trains will run to Cass probably about May 1st. It depends greatly on the weather and the amount of work done as to when traffic will begin.

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The spruce drive for the paper mill hung up at Falling Spring, owing to a request of the owners of the boom at Ronceverte who were wishing to get a lot of white pine in the boom to start the sawmill.

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The position of guard when the sheriff takes a prisoner to Moundsville is eagerly sought after, as it ensures a pleasant trip on the railroad at the expense of the State.

There is a tale told of a character of Logan County courthouse who made the sheriff promise to take him the very next time he went to the penitentiary. Fate so ordained it that the applicant stole something and was sentenced to a term in the pen. The sheriff reminded him of his promise when he went to put the handcuffs on. The prisoner remarked ruefully that he meant to go as a guard. Before sentence was passed on him, the judge asked if he had anything to say. He said, “tell my wife to kill the two big hogs and put the little on in the pen and feed the cow fodder till I come home.”

BOY SAVES MANY FROM DEATH

Frankfort, Ind. – Milo Hughes, aged 8 years, saved a Monon freight train from a wreck. The boy lives near the railroad four miles north of here, and while at the creek discovered the bridge in flames. He knew the southbound fast freight was due, and running up the track, he met it and by waving his hat succeeded in stopping the train. The trainmen took the little fellow in their arms and hugged him.

ARBOVALE

We waked up several mornings ago and found out that winter had only just begun and that a 12-inch snow had fallen. We think that the early birds and the wild geese will have to go south again or go up the spout.

Easter came like a sad thought and passed off with a large Easter supper at Greenbank with eggs of all sorts from a rooster egg to a hen egg.

When we look around, we see a great many of our boys and young men who have not attained the age of manhood, going to Marlinton to attend court where they have been summoned to indict men who are ruining our county by the sale of intoxicating liquors…

SEEBERT

The town of Seebert has a beautiful location on high and above the Greenbrier River. It is well above all danger of overflow. The Farming Implement Company, composed of some of the best businessmen of the Levels, is putting up a large warehouse there. Nathan Shearer & Co. are building a store house, and Payne Bros. have a well-stocked warehouse already built. A neat railway depot, the section foreman’s residence and the Clendennin homestead about completes the enumeration of the coming town of Seebert.

G. E. Patrick is the agent there and reports a busy time handling the freight and express. He has been there several months and, in that period, has never found time to visit his post office or the Levels.

The town is laid off in streets and blocks and in time will make an important village as it will be the shipping point for a rich section. The county is building a fine road to the depot.

A WAIL

By yon little stream we call Leatherbark

We hear women singing quite often at dark,

The burden of song as repeated each day,

We’ll have better times when saloons are away.

By that sloping hillside a bright afternoon,

A woman was weeping beyond the saloon.

Her husband who once was both manly and kind,

Was beating his wife as he walked on behind.

Just over the river in that little cot.

We don’t know who lives there

I’m sure I do not,

But as they are crying it all seems to say,

“We’ll never have peace till saloons are away.”

I know a dear woman with babe at her breast,

Who is asking our Father, for Oh! He knows best,

Why is it, my Savior, by a drunkard I’m tried,

For Oh! Dearest Father, I’d rather have died.

One morning in spring as the river rolled high

I was watching the logs as they went floating by.

What was it I saw? A raft flying past

With men drinking liquor who yelled as they passed.

My heart sank within me for sons often roam,

And leave loving mothers so lonely at home,

And I thought that each boy, as my teardrops would start,

Held a warm place at home in some mother’s heart.

But as I sat troubled and thinking it o’er

I heard that two only had gotten to shore;

There were four on the raft, ‘tis sad to relate

But two precious bodies had met a sad fate.

And thus, it will be I’m prompted to say,

Whilst ever the men keep saloons in the way.

Oh! Men who are noble, please help in our cause,

And demolish saloons by enforcing our laws.

~ Virginia C. Burner