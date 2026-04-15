The April 2026 Pocahontas County Grand Jury convened Tuesday, April 14, 2026, and returned indictments against six individuals.

Jeffrey T. Rose, 29, of Hillsboro – one count, strangulation, a felony; one count, kidnapping, a felony; two counts, domestic battery, a misdemeanor; three counts, domestic assault, a misdemeanor; one count, interfering with emergency communications, a misdemeanor.

Travis A. Rider, 39, of Marlinton – one count, attempt to commit a felony, a felony; one count, trespassing, a misdemeanor; one count, harassment, a misdemeanor.

Burt W. Harmon, Jr., 29, of Marlinton – one count, wanton endangerment, a felony; one count, use or presentment of a firearm during commission of a felony, a felony; one count, person prohibited from possessing a firearm, a misdemeanor.

Christopher B. Dinsmore aka Christopher B. McMillion, 35, of Hillsboro – twelve counts, use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor, a felony; one count, soliciting a minor via computer, a felony; two counts, sexual assault, second degree, a felony; one count, burglary, a felony.

Earl R. Adkins, Jr., 56, of Renick – one count, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes, second or subsequent offense, a felony.

Jason Powell, 20, of Hillsboro – one count, strangulation, a felony.

An indictment is not proof of guilt. A person is considered innocent until proven otherwise by a jury of their peers or by their own admission.