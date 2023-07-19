1926 – 2023

Naomi Ruth Horner McQuain, 96, peacefully passed away Friday, July 14, at Maplewood Healthcare in Bridgeport.

She was born and raised in Dunmore.

During World War II, Naomi worked in a bottling factory in Baltimore, Maryland, gluing cork inserts into bottle top caps. Naomi married Delford O’Neal McQuain in May 1945. They returned to Dunmore to begin farming and raising four daughters. Naomi was a dedicated wife and mother to her four daughters, Donna McQuain, of Coppell, Texas, Terry Simmons (Phil), of Dunmore, Shelia Pasternak (Mike), of Bridgeport, and Pamela Jeffries (James “Bo”), of Hinton.

Naomi was grandmother of Ashley Ferguson, Travis Riggs, Vanessa Lance, Lindsey Riggs, April Lenhart, Wesley Cunningham, Jesse Jeffries and Jacob Jeffries; great-grandmother of Jaden Ferguson, Graeson Riggs, Alyssa Girondo, Caleb Heavner, Colin Heavner, Izabella Smith, Matthew McQuain, Palmer Simmons, Lillyana Carpenter, Nova Poling, Roman Ruble, Rilea Riggs, Elliott Lenhart, Parker Jeffries and Ella Lenhart (on the way); great-great-grandmother of Emmit Girondo and Quinton Girondo.

She was an aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by her sister, Gertrude Taylor.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Inez Mercedes Oliver and James Ray Horner; husband, Delford O’Neal McQuain; brothers, Neil Horner and Byrle Horner; grandson, Justin Riggs; great-grandson, Stephen Garrett Swanz; and friend/companion, Arlie White.

Naomi lived a full life as a wonderful mother and homemaker. She was a member of Dunmore Methodist Church and a Trustee of Mt. Zion Church in the Hill Country. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family on her farm. Naomi was a strong, determined, independent woman following the death of her beloved husband in 1992. She was a farm girl at heart and not shy about telling you what needed to be done on the farm – and how to do it right.

She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye. Interment was in Mountain View Cemetery.

The family appreciates and thanks those who cared for Naomi at Elison Assisted Living in Bridgeport, Maplewood Healthcare in Bridgeport, and special thanks to Amedisys Hospice Care in Anmoore.

In lieu of flowers and in memory of Naomi, the family requests donations be made to: Mt. Zion Cemetery Association, 2757 Brush Country Road, Marlinton WV 24954

