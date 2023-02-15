Thursday, February 16, 1923

Not to be outdone by the groundhog, a big black rattler came from his winter quarters last Monday and was basking in the sunshine when Byron Beverage came along, and now his ten rattles are on exhibition at the post office. Byron was cutting brush and felt something strike his high-topped rubber shoe. When it hit the third time, he looked and discovered the snake. It is supposed that it had crawled from a groundhog burrough nearby. Mr. Beverage says that he was fully aroused from his stupor, but found the gum shoe too tough for “chewing,” or possibly not of the desired flavor. – Highland Recorder.

– – –

There was a nine foot tide in Elk river Thursday of last week. The Greenbrier, Cheat and Elk river railroad company sustained quite a loss. A number of trestles were washed out on Leatherwood and one of their bridges at Slaty Fork. With the exception of a slide near the Summit, the West Virginia Midland railroad company suffered very little loss. – Webster Echo

– – –

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Harry Boggs at Riverside, a son.

GREAT POWER PROJECT

The Virginian Power company is making formal application to the Federal water power commission for privilege of constructing a hydroelectric plant at the junction of the New and Bluestone rivers, about five miles above Hinton.

The project is immense. It means beyond human comprehensiveness in its expansiveness. An expenditure of about thirty million dollars will be required in the immediate development of the site. Even after the first dam is built, the total expenditure will have been but partly made. The development will presage the expenditure in the New River valley, Hinton and Gauley of not less than a hundred million dollars…

DOMINION OF POCAHONTAS

The Largest and Richest County in Natural Resources in West Virginia

Pocahontas is known particularly as a lumber producing region. Perhaps no county east of the Mississippi River has cut more timber than Pocahontas county in the past twenty years. At present the big lumber output is largely confined to the big plants of the West Virginia Pulp and Paper company at Cass, the North Fork Lumber company at Nottingham; the Warn Lumber corporation at Raywood; the A. D. Neill & Son at Cloverlick; the Marlin Lumber company at Marlinton; the Spice Run Lumber company at Locust. Each of these plants supports a village, operates a railroad and their combined daily output is near a half million feet of lumber…

Agriculture

This writer is of the old school that holds that farming and stock raising constitute the real wealth of a country, and in the industry of agriculture, Pocahontas County surely shines. It has a natural bluegrass soil. Remove the trees, let in the sun, and bluegrass comes space. In the days of export cattle, bullocks from the Greenbrier Valley went on the boat without ever having been primed with an ear of corn. And, as for sheep, the mutton produced in this highland used to be placed in a class by itself on the Philadelphia market…

Pocahontas County grows fine apples and peaches. While fruit is to be found on every farm, there is but one orchard on a commercial scale – that of the Mt. View Orchard company near Marlinton. At an elevation of nearly three thousand feet is to be found the “frostless belt” where fruit is seldom injured by late frosts in the spring…

Unlike so many places where money is to be made, Pocahontas county has to offer in addition to money-making opportunities, a fine place to live and raise a family. Here is found good churches and schools, good climate and good roads, good land and good people…

EARLY KENTUCKY PROCESS

The following is an exact copy of the first warrant issued in Brethitt county, Kentucky:

“State or Jett’s creek Breathitt county Kentucky

“I, Jackson Terry, Hi official Magistrate, Squire and Justice of the Peace, do hereby:

“isu the following rit against Henderson Harris charging him with assalt and battery and the breach of the pece, on his brutherin lau Tom Fox by name, this warnt cuses him of kickin and bitin and scatchin and thron rocks ann doin everything that was mean contrary to the law in the state of Jetts creek and aforesed.

“this warnt othorise the hi coustable, Mils Terry by name, to go forthwith and forthcoming and rest the sed Henderson Harris and bring him too bee delt with accordin to the law of Jetts creek and aforesed. This warnt othorises the hy constable to take him where he finds him on the hil side as well as in the level, to take him where he aint as well as wher he is and bring him to be delt with accordin to the laws of Jetts creek and aforesed.

“Jinary the 2, 1838

“Jackson Terry

“hi constable, magistrit and squire and justice of pece of state of Jetts creek aforesed.”