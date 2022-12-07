Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

Monday evening, Marlinton Town Council held a short meeting in which it made several decisions concerning ordinances and maintenance within town limits.

First council discussed approving a variance to the livestock ordinance to allow two 4-H club members to raise chickens as their project within the town limits. WVU extension agent Luci Mosesso requested the variance back in the summer and council discussed the issue several times before making a final decision.

Council granted the variance based on the terms presented by Mosesso, who will monitor the projects. Council said the variance requires permission by all neighbors, living front, back and side, of the students, and if the chickens are in a flood prone area, they must be able to be moved quickly if necessary.

The variance also includes a clause that the issue will be revisited in one year and as necessary throughout the lifespan of the projects.

In other action, council approved:

• the first reading of the draft ordinance prohibiting burial, entombment or interment of human remains within town limits. The ordinance will be on the next agenda for a second reading before it is adopted.

• to out-source the cutting of a tree on 4th Avenue and a tree in the alley at Rick Moore’s residence.

• promoting Andrew Nguyen to full-time status.

Marlinton Town Council meets the first Monday of each month, excluding holidays, at 7 p.m., in the auditorium at the municipal building. The public is welcome to attend in person or online through a Zoom meeting link.