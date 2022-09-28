Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

A group effort and great collaboration over several months culminated with a ribbon cutting last Thursday. The pollinator garden mosaics at the Marlinton Depot were dedicated and celebrated by the Pocahontas County Arts Council and all those involved with its creation.

The event was kicked off by PCAC president Cynthia Gurreri, who explained that the mosaic project was the result of a collaboration between the council and Pocahontas County Prevention Coalition.

Local artist Cris Bartlett designed the mosaics for the planters in the garden. Bartlett had a vision of creating ripples of a river and, with that in mind, each panel fits together to create one cohesive image while also being its own work of art.

Gurreri said that nearly every piece of available pottery and china in thrift stores in surrounding areas was purchased and then smashed to make the mosaic pieces. Pottery studios were also raided for anything that could be smashed, as well.

Thousands of pieces of brightly colored plates, cups and other pieces were collected and used by local students, artists and tourists to make the panels of the project.

Once the panels were finished, Bartlett installed and grouted them to complete the community art project.

Also involved in the project was Marlinton Railroad Depot Inc. and Pocahontas County Schools.

Bartlett and Gurreri were joined by Depot members Bill McNeel and Joe Smith to cut the ribbon to officially dedicate the garden.