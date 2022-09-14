Registration is now open for the 16th annual Run For It, a 2k walk and 5k race, hosted by the Tucker Community Foundation.

Run For It is a 2k (1.2M) walk and USATF-certified 5k (3.1M) race around the scenic mountain town of Davis, during the Leaf Peepers Festival. Run For It raises funds and awareness for community organizations, projects, nonprofit agencies, educational activities, and charities located within the Foundation’s eight county service area. This year’s event will take place in Davis Saturday, September 24, at 11 a.m.

Run For It raises money in three different ways – racer registrations, team sponsors and race sponsors. The racer registration cost $10 with half of the entry fee supporting a charity of the participant’s choice. Team Sponsors are individuals or groups that donate money to a team, 100 percent of team sponsor money goes to the teams, and race sponsors are individuals or businesses that donate money to TCF to sponsor the race, 100 percent of race sponsor money goes into funding the awards that are given out to the teams at the end of the event. Individuals can register online at raceroster.com/58941 or visit www.tuckerfounda tion.net/run to download an entry form or event packet.

Racers can pre-register up to September 18 or onsite Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24, and join a team.

Run For It has two goals, first to encourage participation in a healthy activity by either running or walking, second to leverage funds for area causes. Throughout the years it has evolved into a solid challenge-grant program thanks to the hard work and dedication of the Foundation’s staff, board of directors and numerous volunteers.”

The Tucker Community Foundation serves Barbour, Grant, Mineral, Preston, Pocahontas, Randolph and Tucker counties in West Virginia and Garrett County, Maryland.

While the 2021 Run For It was an all virtual race, the Tucker Community Foundation had 81 teams and over 1,100 participants that raised more than $250,000.

Run For It 2022 has 85 teams (or non-profit organizations) and is on track to raise nearly $250,000 for area charities.

“It has been another successful year of fundraising for Run For It,” said David Cooper, new Executive Director at the Foundation.