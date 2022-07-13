Angela Darie Garretson, 31, of Hillsboro, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Born January 7, 1991, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, she was a daughter of Harold “Trigger” Dean Garretson, Jr. and the late Lisa Ann Doss Garretson.

Angela was a mother, daughter, sister and friend.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Dean Garretson.

In addition to her father, she is survived by a son, Cohl Bennett, of Spotsylvania, Virginia; three sisters, Ashley Garretson, of Roanoke, Virginia, Hailliee Burdette, of Lewisburg, and Patience Painter, of Buckeye; three brothers, Brandon Raines, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Morgan Mason, of Hillsboro, and Elijah Brown, of Roanoke, Virginia; step-brother, Logan Rataiczak, of Martinsburg; maternal grandparents, Gloria and Dennis Doss, of Hillsboro; paternal grandparents, Bonnie Garretson, and Carolyn Garretson, both of Marlinton; and step-grandparents, Phyllis and James Waugh, of Buckeye; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com