Thursday, March 19, 1897\r\n\r\nThe most interesting of all things within the scope of human observation are the young people of any community. The teachings of history illustrate and confirm this significant fact \u2013 that it is usually the case that when the youth of a nation become frivolous, reckless and unpromising then calamities are sure to follow, and will continue until all are corrected by stern discipline administered. There are no surer omens of impending national evils than when pride, idleness and fullness of bread (mere sensual enjoyment) become the fashion of the times\u2026\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nThe most important newspaper published by and for colored people is the Richmond Planet of which John Michell, Jr. is editor and proprietor. He has a magnificent printing office and gets out a fine weekly paper, each edition of which comprises about ten thousand copies. There are about 20 printers employed in the office. Besides its circulation, the plant has an important advertising and job trade\u2026 Of the original matter of its columns, those relating to the colored race are, of course, of the greatest interest. We append several extracts:\r\n\r\n\u201cColored men should be encouraged by the outlook. Our friends are multiplying. It is only ourselves that we must learn to control.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cSome of the lower classes of white people in the South are mean enough for the devil to run off with them to his dominions without waiting for them to undergo the usual operation of dying.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cColored men should aspire to public office, but should not neglect their legitimate employment in so doing. Our advice is, that our people should seek for every thing that the white man seeks for, both in science, art, religion and governmental management.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cColored men, let us be respectful and courteous to white people. Let us be equally so to each other. It will pay in the long run, when unaccompanied by the elements of servility, but sparkling with the principals of true manhood and common sense.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cThe lower branch of the South Carolina legislature has passed a \u2018Jim Crow Car\u2019 bill and it now goes to the Senate of that State. The patron of that measure had better tar and feather himself and roost on the spire of the State House until his ardor cools, and his prejudice is wafted away.\u201d\r\n\r\nDRISCOL\r\n\r\nR. L. Crummett, the road contractor, is getting along fine and doing good work. He had some excitement on Saturday. While getting rock from the hillside below the splash dam, he discovered a rattlesnake under a large rock nearby. After capturing this one, he began looking for others, which resulted in a find of four of the finest you ever saw. This is the first snake story of the new administration. \u2013 SALLY WHITECOTTON.\r\n\r\nBUCKEYE\r\n\r\nLots of rain and mud, and a few people making sugar.\r\n\r\nW. McClintic was at home from camp on business a few days ago.\r\n\r\nOliver McKeever has moved to Huntersville.\r\n\r\nDouglas McNeill\u2019s writing school is a success. He has thirty-two scholars enrolled. \u2013 CROCKETT.\r\n\r\nFrost\r\n\r\nThe weather is so changeable that farmers don\u2019t make much speed making sugar. Not much plowing done yet.\r\n\r\nYoung men should not have their gum shoes so large that they pull off in the mud late at night.\r\n\r\nThe debating society at this place is in a flourishing condition. The subject on last Wednesday night was: \u201cResolved, that West Virginia should have a compulsory school law.\u201d Affirmative \u2013 J. A. Friel, W. B. Sharp, O. B. Sharp, Dr. Guin and S. Curry. Negative \u2013 H. S. Guin, T. J. Lantz, C. Harper and W. A. G. Sharp. O. Williams, President; J. A. Hannah, J. L. Herold M. F. Herold, Judges. Decision given in favor of the negative.\r\n\r\nWe wonder if the man who is doing so much stealing in this neighborhood will go to work after he has got a supply of tools.\r\nWe congratulate The Times on its enlargement.\r\n\r\nWe remain, H. & M.\r\n\r\nDRY BRANCH\r\n\r\nJohn Sharp and wife are on a visit to Point Mountain.\r\n\r\nFloyd Ware will move to Elk.\r\n\r\nClark Sharp has gone to the railroad after some baggage for Miss Hebden.\r\n\r\nMartin Crummett has built fence all winter and spring and expects to build fence the balance of his days. He calls his only son Joshua Jonah Solomon Saul. \u2013TOM THUMB.\r\n\r\nFOOTBALL\r\n\r\nOak Grove 2; Frost 1.\r\n\r\nOn March 6, a game of football was played at Mr. Clark Dilley\u2019s between the above teams. Altho the day was unfavorable, there was quite a crowd out to witness the game \u2013 among them several ladies \u2013 who kept up a lively cheering for both teams.\r\n\r\nHalf-time was called, the score standing 2-1, Oak Grove\u2019s favor. No scoring was done in the last half, tho the playing was hard and fast.\r\n\r\nThe game was called at 1:20 p.m., and was hotly contested from the start\u2026 \r\n
