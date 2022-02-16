Thursday, February 16, 1922\r\n\r\nOur old friend, S. W. Gladwell, of Seebert, was before Squire Smith last week charged with making old hen. The charge was admitted that it was for home consumption and was used for medicinal purposes. A fine of $100 and a sentence of 60 days in jail was imposed. The prisoner is past 70 years of age and has been in poor health.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nThe people of Highland county have set themselves to build a High School at Monterey, and they are going to do it by private subscription. Each week the Highland Recorder publishes a list of subscribers to the fund which now amounts to $8,710. We presume the subscription will be augmented by tax money raised by a special high school levy.\r\n\r\nELKINS, W. Va. Feb. 6 \u2013 Mrs. Ruby E. Kerr, of Arbovale, Pocahontas County, who was injured last Monday morning when a car in which she was riding somersaulted over a 150-foot bank near Cass, died Thursday morning at the City hospital, from an attack of pneumonia resulting from her injuries and subsequent exposure. \r\n\r\nWith Mrs. Kerr at the time of the accident were her daughter, McNeer, aged 8 years, her sister, Mrs. W. N. Snedegar, of Elkins, and her son-in-law, Clyde Wooddell, driver and owner of the car. Mrs. Snedegar and the little girl are recovering at the Snedegar home here, and Mr. Wooddell is in a serious condition at his home at Arbovale.\r\n\r\nMrs. Kerr is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. O. Beard, and was 39 years, 8 months and 13 days old, having been born May 19, 1882. Her husband died of the \u201cflu\u201d about five years ago.\r\n\r\nSurviving are her parents; four daughters, Mrs. Clyde Wooddell, Evelyn, Lynn and McNeer; and one son, Beard, of Arbovale; three sisters, Mrs. W. M. Snedegar and Mrs. Don Harper, of Elkins, and Mrs. Walter Arbogast, of Mill Point; four brothers, L. O., I. R. and Monroe Beard, of Arbovale, and Sheriff B. B. Beard, of Bartow\u2026\r\n\r\nFIELD NOTES\r\n\r\nDr. O. H. Kee gives a graphic description of an experience with a panther on the Price Hill at Marlinton more than thirty years ago. Late one Sunday night, he was returning from a visit at the home of a neighbor. As he passed the run where the red house now is, he heard a stick break and became conscious of the presence of some animal. As he went down the road, he heard something on the hill keeping pace with him. When he reached the Kee Lane, he saw what he thought was a large dog crouched in the road. Within a few steps of the brute, he had reason to change his opinion, for he then could make out its cat like appearance, its immense size, and hear its tail beating the ground. It was too late for an orderly retreat, and clubbing his heavy umbrella the Doctor made a charge. The panther could not stand the pressure, and with a blood curdling yowl jumped a long distance over the road and down the hill. The Doctor lost no time and made his way home with a feeling of apprehension. Some time later, word came that a farmer in the Burr Valley had beaten a big panther off a sheep early Tuesday morning following the Sunday night Dr. Kee had had his experience with the panther at Marlinton. The distance between the two places is at least fifteen miles.\r\n\r\nHIGH SCHOOL\r\n\r\nNot many years ago, a little band of young men assembled in an old school- house to hear a lecture which was to be given by an unknown person.\r\n\r\nThe title of his speech was \u201cThe Possibilities of Wireless.\u201d In this speech he said, \u201cIn less than ten years, it will be possible to send a message hundreds of miles without the use of wire.\u201d\r\n\r\nHe also made the prophesy that one would be able to listen to music many miles from the source using an instrument less than one foot square. At the end of his talk he asked the boys to help him in his experiment. Of course, many laughed at him and called him crazy, but twelve of the thirty remained to talk with him after the lecture. This was the first meeting of the greatest of all leagues. Starting with a membership of twelve, it now has an enrollment of four-hundred thousand.\r\n\r\nThose twelve original members constructed sets under the direction of their leader who is now the president of the league. These sets were very inefficient as we look at it today, only being able to send and receive about fifteen miles and very rarely reaching twenty.\r\n\r\nThose were the pioneer days of radio\u2026\r\n\r\nBIRTHS\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. S. J. Hiner, of Durbin, a daughter, Susie, February 5, 1922.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. S. P. Landis, at Warwick, February 7, a son.\r\n
Leave a Reply