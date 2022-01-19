Marilee Long, 83, of Beaver Creek, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.\r\n\r\nBorn July 1938, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Mary Hamilton.\r\n\r\nMarilee was preceded in death by her husband, Jay Long. \r\n\r\nShe is survived by five brothers, Marvin, Ralph, John, Alvin and Randy Hamilton, all of Beaver Creek; one sister, Dottie Gehan, of Fairfax, Virginia; and a number of nieces and one nephew.\r\n\r\nA memorial service will be planned at a later date.\r\n\r\n
