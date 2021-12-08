[caption id="attachment_84321" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/12\/1-Veterans.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="514" class="size-full wp-image-84321" \/> Pictured: Bath County Pumped Storage Station representatives Robin Mutscheller (l) and Susan Davis. L.D. Bennett photo<br \/>[\/caption]\r\n\r\nLaura Dean Bennett\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nIn recognition of Veterans Day, just passed, and in honor of their service to our country, Pocahontas County Senior Citizens, Inc. recently gave county veterans all the makings of a special meal, free of charge.\u00a0\r\n\r\nThe drive-by \u201cpick-up a meal\u201d project was made possible by generous funding and volunteer support from Dominion Energy, and was held at the Marlinton and Green Bank Senior Centers.\u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\nBoxes containing everything needed for a complete meal \u2013 a whole ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls and an apple pie \u2013\u00a0were placed in each veteran\u2019s vehicle upon arrival. \r\n\r\nA total of 125 meals were\u00a0distributed.\u00a0\r\n\r\nThe Dominion event volunteers were Susan Davis, Christine Mitchell and Robin Mutscheller. They were joined by PCSC employees and volunteers Dottie Brock, Kayla and Brandon Shaw, John Simmons and Anna McCarty.\u00a0
