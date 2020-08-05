Marie Tuttle

Marie Blanche Tuttle, 92, of Fairmont, formerly of Mannington, passed away peacefully at her home in Pleasant Valley on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Born in Falling Springs, Greenbrier County, on December 7, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Harry Thompson and Leatha Ann Schoolcraft.

Marie attended Marlinton High School and later married a returning World War II veteran, Robert Earl Tuttle. The couple celebrated 69 years together before his passing in 2015.

She was a Methodist by faith, had a green thumb for gardening, and enjoyed WVU Sports.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Fleeta Virginia Benboe, Lucy Ellen McQuain, Harry Whiting, Leo Leonard Edwards, Elizabeth Ann Cadle, Gladys “Patty” Cadle, James Eldridge McComb, Henry Orion Thompson, Onie Blanche Camp- bell, and Bessie Jane Ford; and an infant granddaughter, Melissa Tuttle.

Marie is survived by three children, Robert E. Tuttle, Jr., of Grant Town, Michael Wayne Tuttle, and wife, Candace, of Mannington, and Sandra Marie Carpenter, and husband, Larry, of Morgantown; grandchildren, Todd Carpenter, and wife, Amie, Kristin Savage, and husband, Jeff, Keira McCabe, and husband, Christopher, Michael Wayne Tuttle II, and wife, Ida Marie, and Jessica Marie Terlosky, and husband, James; and 14 great-grandchildren, Alyssa Carpenter, Ty Carpenter, Cassandra Carpenter, Brady Savage, Chase Savage, Beau Savage, Maddox McCabe, Manning McCabe, Crosby McCabe, Michael Wayne Tuttle III, Carleigh Tuttle, Jacob Terlosky, Jared Terlosky and James Terlosky.

Funeral service was held July 31, 2020 at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home in Fairmont with Pastor Nathan Barker officiating. Interment was in Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens in Westover.

