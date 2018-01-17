Thursday, January 17, 1918

L. O. Simmons ordered 10 hot-bed sashes to enlarge his hot-bed, and expects to raise over 500,000 plants. He will sell so very cheaper than last year.

FOXES

Last week, Darley Williams and his hounds put up an old red near the cemetery. He took the road to the fruit farm, then down to the county road near the Kramer Camp, thence back down the road to the point of beginning. The old fox walked in the sled path, and the hounds were bothered to trail him. Five times in the two miles or so that the fox followed the road he had to take the hillside to let people pass, but no one saw him once. From the cemetery back to the fruit farm did he go; thence to the railroad and up the track to the Thorny Creek country. The hounds stayed with him till late at night. If they made a kill, it will never be known, but our guess is that old fox will soon be back to town, ready for another good chase.

– – –

So deep is the snow on the mountains west of town, that the foxes soon tire of the fun of a chase, and take to ground. On Swago a party of hunters holed three foxes in one morning. George Jackson walked a fox down in a few hours and made it take to hole.

– – –

Last spring our neighbor fetched home a pup and allowed to raise himself a hound. It was an intelligent pup, a favorite and playfellow of the children in our end of the town. He knows not to bark of nights nor to kill the cats and chickens nor to bother the cows. He apparently loves the whole brute creation. The first snow showed that a rabbit lived under the barn and danced in the garden of nights. Spot looks like a hound, and is in terror of a gun. A big fox hunt was organized the other day and Spot was taken along. However, he did not seem much interested in the proceedings. He stayed underfoot and made himself generally agreeable. After the fox was holed and dug into, our neighbor took Spot to smell the fox, hoping thereby to arouse any latent hunting instinct he might have. The fox failed to interest Spot in the least. He moved back and apparently was wondering if the children were missing him at home…

DUNMORE

The biggest snow of the season fell Monday night – one and one half feet deep.

Gay Campbell and Joe Dilley from Camp Lee, are home for a few days. We are glad to see our boys looking so well.

S. R. Pritchard and Winfred McElwee gave the young people two good sled rides the past week which were much enjoyed and appreciated.

Mr. and Mrs. Jamie Campbell entertained delightfully Monday evening in honor of our soldier boys. A most enjoyable evening was spent by the young people.

The Red Cross auxiliary of Dunmore has raised its membership to 85. Quite a lot of knitting has been done.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Forrest Pritchard at Raywood, a fine girl baby.

BOYER SIDING

We have been having some very cold weather for some time. The Greenbrier river is frozen over harder than was ever known before.

The North Fork Lumber Company is building a large ice house here.

J. B. Nottingham killed a large wild cat last week.

Mrs. Annie Moore and family have moved to Mountain Grove where she will run a boarding house.

CUMMINGS CREEK

Plenty of cold weather and snow along with meatless and wheatless days. You bet we like our corn bread.

Moses Underwood and G. B. Wanless were at the mill Friday.

A. H. McComb was at Huntersville on business Thursday.

Elmer McComb, who enlisted in the marine corps four years ago and is now stationed at Key West, Florida, will be home about the 24th.

IN MEMORY

Mrs. Lauretta J. Moore, wife of the late W. J. Moore, was born November 27, 1837, and departed this life December 1, 1917, in the 80th year of her age, the last member of the family of Charles Grimes.

Early in life she converted and united with the M. E. church where she remained a consistent member of the church militant until God called her to the church triumphant. Not lost but only loaned to God and Heaven, there to abide and await their coming…

She was buried in the Mt. Zion cemetery where her husband, one child, parents, brothers and sisters were buried. She was the mother of nine children, eight of whom are living…

She will be greatly missed in the church and community, and especially in the home. What is home without a mother?