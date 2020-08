Yvonne Borg peacefully departed this life Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her sister’s home in Camdenton, Missouri.

Yvonne was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother; and she will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eldon and Virginia Friel; husband, Emil “Pete” Borg; son, Jerry; and brother, Kyle Friel.

She is survived by her sister, Judy Willis; three grandchildren; and three great- grandchildren.

Per her wishes, the body was cremated and no service was held.