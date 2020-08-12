WVU Extension News

Master Gardener Program

WVU Extension Master Gardener Training is typically offered through the WVU Extension offices around the state. This fall, because of the persistent risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we have modified how we work with our clientele. WVU Extension is offering online training classes, beginning August 20, 2020.

Note that you will still have to go through your local WVU Extension office to sign-up for the program and fill all necessary paperwork. All prospective trainees must undergo the WVU Extension Volunteer Selection Process. This process includes background checks, references and an interview.

Learn about WVU Extension Master Gardener Program: https://extension.wvu.edu/lawn-gardening-pests/ master-gardener-program. If you’re interested in signing up please contact the Pocahontas County extension Office at 304-799-4852.