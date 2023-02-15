Fruit Tree Pruning Workshop

Fruit Tree Pruning Workshop Saturday, February 18, beginning at 1 p.m. featuring Mira Danilovich, WVU Extension Horticulture Specialist and state Master Gardener Coordinator. The workshop will be held at 5687 Denmar Road, Hillsboro. Take Denmar Road from Hillsboro, past the prison 1.5 miles, turn left at the “Wannabe Farms” sign.

Please RSVP to attend this workshop by calling the WVU Extension Office at 304-799-4852 or emailing Greg.Hamons@mail.wvu.edu

Energy Express

Energy Express service opportunities for the 2023 Marlinton Elementary Energy Express Site for Mentor and Community Coordinator positions. To learn more about how to become involved or to request an application, call the WVU Extension Office at 304-799-4852 or visit the Energy Ex- press website at extension. wvu.edu/youth-family/youth-education/energy- express/get-involved

Shooting Sports

Multi-Disciplinary State 4-H Shooting Sports/Ultimate Outdoor Weekend Camp will be held at Jackson’s Mill April 21-23.

Ultimate Outdoor Weekend will be full of 4-H Shooting Sports and Outdoor skills. Campers will learn new skills and gain confidence in multiple outdoor disciplines. The first evening of camp features the ultimate adventure program where campers form small teams to adventure through the Jackson’s Mill facility. Day two features Shooting Sports and additional class discipline training throughout the day. We wrap up with a guest/feature speaker and camp service project. We look forward to novice and experienced youth joining us to learn and hone their outdoor skills. For more information or to obtain registration materials please contact the WVU Extension Office at 304-799-4852.

4-H Photo, Poster and Writing Contest

Join the fun and submit your poster, photo and writing contest entries to the Extension Office by March 1. Exhibits will be on display at the McClintic Library March 3 to 8. Contact the extension office for contest rules.



February Regional Dinner Meeting

Tuesday, February 21, 6:30 p.m. at the WVU Building at the WV State Fair Grounds. Topic: Rural Stress. To attend, contact Josh Peplowski at the Greenbrier County WVU Extension Office, 304-647-7408.

Farm families are used to physical labor and working long hours. Farm debt, weather, rising expense and animal health concerns add to mental stress that can contribute to chronic illness and depression. The last decade has been particularly difficult on farmers with increasing pressures resulting in high levels of stress, mental health issues and suicide Extension and other organizations are working to find solutions when families are struggling including financial management, grazing and production strategies and crop risk protection. This training will provide information on the unique challenges farmers face that can lead to stress, depression and suicide. We believe that quality education empowers all people, regardless of their background, to make a positive difference in the life of someone they know. Your neighbor or family member might be struggling; this training could provide the information and resources you need to recognize it and get them help.