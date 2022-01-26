2022 Agriculture Educational Webinar Series \r\n\r\nEach winter, WVU Extension Service brings education, know-how and research right to the community through a series of educational meetings. \r\n\r\nIn February these meetings will be held virtually.\u00a0 \r\n\r\nBeginning February 3, join in every Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. as new farm-focused topics are covered. These weekly webinar sessions will take place via Zoom. \r\n\r\nTopics will include:\r\n\r\nFebruary 3 \u2013\u2002Grazing for Carbon and Ecosystem Health with Gabe Brown \r\n\r\nGrazing management principles and techniques to improve carbon sequestration and overall ecosystem health. \r\n\r\nFebruary 10 \u2013 Managed Grazing in Challenging Terrain with Cooper Hibbard \r\n\r\nPrinciples that guide grazing management at Sieben Livestock, how temporary fence is an integral component of that management.\r\n\r\nFebruary 17 \u2013 Adaptive Grazing 101 with Allen Williams \r\n\r\nPrinciples of adaptive grazing management and the economic and ecosystem benefits of implementation. \u00a0\r\n\r\nFebruary 24 \u2013\u2002Using Sheep and Goats to Improve Profitability with Brad Smith \r\n\r\nHow adding small ruminants to your production systems can increase profitability focusing on the areas of multi-species grazing, herd health, marketing, out of season breeding, and general small ruminant management. \r\n\r\nAll meetings begin at 7 p.m. and will be hosted online using Zoom. Go to https:\/\/bit.ly\/2022AgWebinarSeries
Leave a Reply