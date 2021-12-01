Wool Pool set for December 9\r\n\r\nThe 2021 wool take-up will be held at the Marlinton Stockyards Thursday, December 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.\u00a0 For those unable to make it to Marlinton that day, the Greenbrier County Wool Pool will be held Tuesday, December 7, at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds. For more information please contact the WVU Extension Office at 304-799-4852.\r\n\r\nPocahontas Producers\r\n\r\nRegular Sale \u2013 Saturday, December 11, 2 p.m.\u00a0\r\n\r\nFor more info call PPCA Manager Sherry Sullenberger 540-499-2718 or the WVU Extension Office at 304-799-4852. Barn number for sale days is 304-799-6593.
