Jerilene Grey Puffenbarger, 86, of Hillsboro, passed away at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton, Monday, November 22, 2021. \r\n\r\nBorn July 4, 1935, at Caeser Mountain, she was a daughter of Herb and Mary Elizabeth Brock Dean.\r\n\r\nJerilene was a member of Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church. She was a homemaker and ran the Little Levels Clothing Center. \r\n\r\nShe was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Puffenbarger; brothers, Leo, Burlan Joe, Ronnie and Larry; sisters, Wanda Leverage and Shirley Dean; and daughter-in-law, Karla Puffenbarger. \r\n\r\nShe is survived by two sons, Tom Puffenbarger, and wife, Sue, of Marlinton, and John Puffenbarger, of Hillsboro; brothers, Johnny Dean, and wife, Brenda, of Marlinton, Bobby Wayne Dean, and wife, Brenda, of Hillsboro, Eugene K. Dean and companion, Robin, of Hillsboro, Albert Dean, and wife, Gail, of Maryland; four grandchildren, Derek Puffenbarger, and wife, Rhonda, of Hillsboro, Steven Holmes, and wife, Kristie, of Kentucky, David Galford, and companion, Kenna, of Oak Hill, and Brian Puffenbarger, and wife, Rebecca, of Marlinton; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. \r\n\r\nA graveside service was held Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Ruckman Cemetery with Sam Felton officiating.\r\n\r\nOnline condolences may be made at Lantzfuneral home.com
