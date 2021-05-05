WVU Extension News

4-H Camp T-Shirts

Sponsors are needed for this summer’s Pocahontas County 4-H Camp T-shirts. All sponsors are asked to contribute $50 and their names will be printed on the back of the shirts that are given to every 4-Her attending county camp. If any business, organization or individual is interested in being a 2021 sponsor, please call the Extension Office immediately at 304-799-4852.

Pocahontas Producers

Regular Sale – Saturday, May 15, 2 p.m.

Regular Sale – Saturday, June 19, 2 p.m.

For more info call PPCA Manager Sherry Sullenberger 540-499-2718 or the Extension Office at 304-799-4852.

Recommended online reading: Potassium: The ‘I Don’t Get No Respect’ Nutrient – Kentucky Forage News