Beezley named executive director of GVEDC

Ruthana Beezley, of Hillsboro, was approved by the board of directors to become the executive director of the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation (GVEDC) on June 1.

Beezley brings decades of success in managing business development and public projects to the GVEDC. Her broad range of experience includes being the first marketing director of the Avampato Discovery Museum at the Clay Center, administering federal projects at the City of Parkersburg, graduate work building the financial systems of the WV Land Stewardship Corporation, and being a private consultant with governments and small businesses in administration. Most recently, she was instrumental in building the WV Hive Network, a 12-county program of the NRGRDA, where, as the Senior Business Advisor, she helped hundreds of businesses and individuals make their development goals a reality.

She holds a BS in Business Administration from the University of Charleston, a Master of Public Administration with a certificate in Cultural Resource Management from West Virginia University and is a Certified Business Advisor through Kent State University.

Beezley grew up on her family’s farm in Hillsboro, and returned to Pocahontas County in 2017 with her husband and two sons. She has been an active member of the community, serving on several local and regional nonprofit boards. When she is not working on community and business development, she can be found hiking the beautiful trails of the region or pitching in on the family farm.

“I am thrilled to be able to put my experience and skills to work for the region I call home,” Beezley said. “Growing economic opportunities for the people and places in the Greenbrier Valley are my main priority as executive director. It’s an honor to continue the work of the GVEDC to make our three counties an ideal place to live, work and grow a business.”

The Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation’s mission is to initiate, facilitate and support the economic and community development efforts within the counties of Greenbrier, Pocahontas and Monroe.