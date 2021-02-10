WVU Extension News

Subscribe Today
    February 10, 2021

    Agriculture Educational Webinar Series

    Please join us every Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. as we cover a new farm-focused topic. These weekly webinar sessions will take place via Zoom through the end of March.

    Topics will include:

    • February 11: Matching livestock production to consumer demands – Davey Griffin, Texas A&M Agri-Life Extension

    • February 18: Grazing for soil health – Gabe Brown, Brown’s Ranch

    • February 25: Weeds in the woods – Dave McGill, WVU Extension Service

    Register to participate here: https://go.wvu.edu/ag-educational-series-registration

    For more information about the webinar sessions, visit: https://extension.wvu edu/2021-ag-webinar-series

    If you have questions, please contact Alexandria Smith at Alexandria.Straight@mail.wvu.edu or John Murray at John.Murray@mail.wvu.edu

