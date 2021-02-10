WVU Extension News

Agriculture Educational Webinar Series

Please join us every Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. as we cover a new farm-focused topic. These weekly webinar sessions will take place via Zoom through the end of March.

Topics will include:

• February 11: Matching livestock production to consumer demands – Davey Griffin, Texas A&M Agri-Life Extension

• February 18: Grazing for soil health – Gabe Brown, Brown’s Ranch

• February 25: Weeds in the woods – Dave McGill, WVU Extension Service

Register to participate here: https://go.wvu.edu/ag-educational-series-registration

For more information about the webinar sessions, visit: https://extension.wvu edu/2021-ag-webinar-series

If you have questions, please contact Alexandria Smith at Alexandria.Straight@mail.wvu.edu or John Murray at John.Murray@mail.wvu.edu