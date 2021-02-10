According to court records, the following hearings were held in the Pocahontas County Circuit Court before the Honorable Judges Robert E. Richardson and Jennifer P. Dent:

In the case the State vs Eddie Reese Cason, Jr., 37, of Oakwood, Virginia, the state asked for revocation of the defendant’s bond as he had failed to register as a sex offender. The court found probable cause, through testimony, that Cason had violated his bond, and he was remanded to custody.

A evidentiary hearing was held in the case the State vs Phillip C. Dean, Jr., 47, of Marlinton, wherein the State asked to withdraw a motion to revoke bond. The court granted and ordered the release of the defendant to his previously posted bond. Dean is to participate in the Pocahontas County Day Report Program. The court has received the criminal evaluation form, but counsel of record has not. A competency hearing is set for February 25.

Charles R. Calhoun, 35, of Marlinton, was sentenced to 140 days for brandishing a deadly weapon and one year in the regional jail for destruction of property. Sentences will run consecutively. The second sentence may be discharged on home incarceration with an assessment through Pocahontas Day Report for Anger Management and Substance Abuse. Calhoun is to gain employment within one month, and complete five hours of community service per week until he finds full-time employment. Calhoun will pay a fine of $250 on the destruction of property charge, and he will remain in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail until his sentence is discharged. He is to report to the home confinement officer within 24 hours of his release.

A sentencing hearing was held in the case the State vs Dalton Cain, 20, of Marlinton, wherein the State recommended probation so the defendant might achieve education, gain employment and stay off of substances. The court found that, with those three conditions, it would be impossible for Cain to succeed on probation. The court deferred sentencing and remanded the defendant to the Youthful Offender Program under Anthony Correctional Center for six to 24 months, where he could gain employment skills, gain his GED and get substance abuse treatment. Upon successful completion of the program, Cain would be placed on probation. He remains on bond.

A sentencing hearing was held in the case the State vs Jesse Lee Blake, 36, of Marlinton, wherein defense counsel tendered six letters of sentiment to the court to become an addendum to the pre-sentencing investigation report. Defense asked for alternative sentencing – home incarceration. The State objected as the defendant has a significant history of drug use and home invasion. Because of Blake’s criminal history, the court found no basis for giving alternative sentencing in the matter. To do so would be an insult to the victims. The only appropriate sentencing would be incarceration. Blake was sentenced to not less than one year nor more than15 years in the custody of the West Virginia Department of Corrections as to the offense of burglary, and not less than one year nor more than three years in the WVDOCR for the offense of attempted burglary. Sentences shall run consecutively. The defendant was given credit for 475 days’ jail time served plus 76 days since the date of conviction for time served on home incarceration. Blake will be required to make significant restitution. He was remanded to custody.

A sentencing hearing was held in the case the State vs Dustin Crisp, 26, an inmate in the Salem Correctional Center, wherein the state and defense counsel recommended that the defendant be sentenced to one year in the regional jail. The court noting the defendant appears to have no remorse for his actions, sentenced him to the WVDOCR for not less than one year nor more than five years. The sentence is to run consecutively with the sentence Crisp is serving from Monroe County. He was given credit for 174 days time served.

Rodney Brewer, 48, of Buckeye, waived his right to an evidentiary hearing and admitted to violating the terms of his bond. The court revoked Brewer’s bond, then reinstated bond with the added condition of home confinement and Day Report.