Timber Tax Workshop

WVU Extension Service will host a timber tax workshop targeting landowners interested in selling timber and a host of related topics. The workshop will be held Tuesday, March 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Days Inn at Flatwoods. You can find more information and RSVP by visiting wvstewards.ning.com/events/event/show?id=3282334%3AEvent%3A53166xg_source=msg_invite_event or contact Dr. Dave McGill at 304-293-5930. Cost of the workshop is $30 which includes lunch.

Soundness Exams

Frankford Veterinary Hospital will offer Bull Breeding Soundness Exams Saturday, March 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pocahontas Producers Stockyards. RSVP by March 15 by calling 304-497-3409.



Energy Express Opportunities

Energy Express service/employment opportunities are now available for the 2019 Marlinton Elementary Energy Express Site for four Mentors and one Community Coordinator. To learn more about how to become involved or to request an employment application, call the WVU Pocahontas County Extension Office at 304-799-4852 or visit the Energy Express website at extension.wvu.edu/youth-family/youth-education/energy-express/get-involved.



4-H and FFA Ham, Bacon, and Egg Sale

The Pocahontas County 4-H and FFA annual Ham, Bacon and Egg Sale will be Saturday, March 23, at 7 p.m. at Mitchell Chevrolet in Marlinton. For more information, contact the WVU Extension Office at 304-799-4852.

2019 4-H Writing Exhibition

The 2019 Writing Exhibition is accepting entries until March 20. Categories are essay, short story, or poetry. Please call the Extension Office at 304-799- 4852 if you would like to submit an entry.