According to Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk Connie Carr, the following cases were heard March 6 before the Honorable Judge Jennifer P. Dent:

Anna Fay Sheets, 50, of Marlinton, tendered a written plea agreement to the court wherein she would plead no contest (Kennedy vs Frazier plea) to delivery of a Schedule III controlled narcotic substance, a felony; and to the lesser included misdemeanor offense, possession of a controlled substance. During the plea process, Sheets indicated she would like more time to discuss the matter with her family. The hearing is continued to March 14.

The court granted a motion to expunge the criminal record of Jason Thomas Lane, 46, of Marlinton.

A sentencing and disposition hearing was held in the case the State vs Zachary Morrison, 29, of Buckeye, wherein the court determined that the defendant was not a suitable candidate for probation. Morrison was sentenced to not less than one year nor more than five years in the state penitentiary and fined $1,000 in one case, and sentenced to six months in the regional jail and fined $100 for domestic violence. He was given credit for 134 days served. The sentences will run concurrently. Court costs and fines are to be paid within two years of his release from the West Virginia Department of Corrections. Morrison was remanded to custody.

Plea negotiations are ongoing in the case the State vs Matthew J. Tuskan, 36, of Hillsboro. Tuskan waived his right to a speedy trial, and the matter is set for a status conference June 12.

The court found probable cause that Darin Ramsey, 30, of Durbin, has violated his probation. An evidentiary hearing is set for March 20.

Robert E. Kilmer, Jr., 51, of Caldwell, tendered a written plea agreement to the court wherein he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a felony. Kilmer waived a pre-sentencing investigation and asked to proceed to sentencing. But, after a discussion between the defendant and his counsel, the defense asked for a pre-sentencing investigation report. Sentencing and disposition is set for May 1. Kilmer was remanded to custody.

The court revoked bond for George Matthew Harmon, 26, of Marlinton, and granted a defense motion for a psychological evaluation as to competency and criminal responsibility. He was remanded to custody.

George Travis Underwood, 38, of Marlinton, withdrew his pending plea agreement and waived his right to a speedy trial. Trial is set for May 14.