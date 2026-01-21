Lucas Adcock

Staff Writer

The two-year mark is approaching in 2026 for the Amish families in Hillsboro, and their Hidden Creek Farm Market. It was reiterated by Paul, one of the Amish community members, that the families like to work together for a common goal, and that the market has been a great source of cohesiveness between both the Amish community, Hillsboro residents, and the communities within the surrounding areas.

Just after opening in summer of 2024, legal provisions prohibited the Amish from selling unpasteurized raw milk in their market, though West Virginia House Bill 4911 had been passed earlier in March of that year. However, the bill wouldn’t go into effect for 90 days. So, while this was a temporary hurdle for the market, they now sell unpasteurized raw milk as an addition to the plethora of other products – including homemade ice cream, by the way.

“We would like to do raw milk products – butter and yogurt… cottage cheese,” Paul said, “but we’re not allowed to do that.”

While there isn’t a specific law in West Virginia that targets the Amish, the general state laws – particularly the WV Farm Fresh Dairy Act – regulate raw milk sales and allow for limited direct sales of products if they are registered and labeled with warnings.

The issue here is that the outright retail sale of unpasteurized milk products, such as yogurt and butter, often require pasteurization or working through the herd-share program. According to the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, the main goal is to create “safe, local and wholesome West Virginia grown dairy products for the consumers in our state.”

To achieve this, processing milk into fluid bottled milk and other dairy products is acceptable, but “it still MUST BE PASTEURIZED,” according to the WVDA website.

Though the Hidden Creek Farm Market has experienced a bit of a setback when it comes to selling those particular dairy products, the market itself is thriving.

Paul said that the biggest change the market has seen in the last two years is the reliable production of fruits and veggies during the winter months, producing squash, cabbage, kale, lettuce, turnips, carrots. And offering pears, lemons, oranges. The list goes on! All of it, fresh produce.

In addition, the market produces homemade sourdough, jams, donuts, and plenty of delicious treats.

What seems to be a fan-favorite is the recent addition of their chicken BBQs on Saturdays, selling individually or in meals: chicken legs and thighs, pepperoni rolls, popcorn, and iced tea – and the best part? It’s all homemade.

Not only are the products delicious, but the atmosphere of the market is also unmatched to anything of its kind, rendering a friendly environment and unique products from which to choose. The Market and the Amish community have grown exponentially over the last couple of years, and they’re not slowing down.

Nearly two years in operation, the local Amish community out of Hillsboro is still enjoying the support of the community and visitors.

Hidden Creek Farm Market is located at 1455 Lobelia Road, 1.5 miles off of Rt. 219 in Hillsboro.

Open Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.