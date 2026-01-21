Lucas Adcock

Staff Writer

The year was 1967. President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Public Broadcasting Act, establishing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) as a private, non-profit entity to fund public radio and television stations nationwide. Its support for educational and public-interest programming, however, officially began in March of 1968. But it wasn’t until January of the following year that public TV interconnection launched, funded by both the CPB and the Ford Foundation in the amount of $250,000 each, to connect 150 public TV stations through a landline link.

Over the next few years, the CPB would go on to fund historical networks and shows such as the Public Broadcasting System (PBS), which aired both Sesame Street and Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. Following the funding for these iconic shows, National Public Radio (NPR) was then incorporated, which, unlike PBS, produced and distributed its own programming. Even in the ‘70s, CPB funded millions of dollars to NPR, allocating this money in order to provide the first ever live coverage of debates within the U.S. House of Representatives. Then, in 1975, Congress amended the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967, ensuring adequate funding for public broadcasting and mandating that more of the appropriation be distributed to local stations.

As technology in the late 70s and 80s improved, so did the CPB, to include distribution of television programs via satellite, the development of closed captioning, and the construction of the public radio satellite system. Fast forward a few years and NPR is on the verge of bankruptcy, saved by none other than the CPB which allocated a restructuring $7 million dollar loan through the CPB fund itself as well as the Radio Fund which was a secondary method of fund allocation. Since its origin, the CPB has been a staple of funding for various organizations including five in 1987 that supported national minority consortia. After allocating $800,000, the production and distribution was attained for public television programs by and about Blacks, Latinos, Asian Americans, Native Americans and Pacific Islanders.

During this time period, a reauthorization of the Public Broadcasting Act codified that the CPB’s mission is to “encourage the development of programming that involves creative risks and that addresses the needs of unserved and underserved audiences, particularly children and minorities.” Later, this assisted in reinforcing the role of public television and radio stations as valuable community informational and educational resources, and affirms the important of universal access. In 2004, the CPB helped the state of Alaska in linking its networks of public radio and television stations through the means of a high-speed data network, allowing for further interconnectivity in the nation.

Fast forward through time to 2025 and we now sit at the end of an era that not only affects the hardworking citizens of public broadcasting, but arguably more so, the listeners. The audience; the citizens who get their information from these networks. Following a decision by the federal government to end support and funding for the CPB in Summer of 2025 – federal officials using arguments such as NPR and PBS being biased in their programming – executive order 14290 titled Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Biased Media was passed, directing federal agencies and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to end support for NPR and PBS.

The last of the CPB’s funding came in FY2025 and totaled $545 million dollars. Of that amount, $121.54 million went to radio productions and stations, but now, the CPB has ceased operations.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting was the largest single source of funding for public radio, television and other radio stations nationwide, and with the rescission of federal funds for FY ’26 and ’27, CPB has now made its quiet sign-off.

So, what about our very own Allegheny Mountain Radio (AMR)? This beloved radio station is not only a staple to the audience’s everyday routine, but a bonding experience for some, a sole news source for others, and just plain fun to listen to for many.

For Scott Smith, AMR’s general manager, the federal decision to rescind funding for the CPB is a tough hit on all three of AMR’s locations, Smith explained that the reason AMR is able to continue for the time-being is simply due to the fact that two of their locations have received grants from the Public Media Bridge Fund, which allocated a grand total of $26 million – through a unique application process – to public media organizations that were most in need following the loss of the federal funding.

Tim Isgett, CEO of Public Media Company, said, “With this initial round of funding, our goal was to present each grantee with a foothold to stabilize their infrastructure and continue their vital services. These grants not only take another step forward in the collaborative effort to respond to a crisis but also create an opportunity to develop a sustainable future for public media that builds stronger, more engaged, and more connected communities.”

Fortunately, AMR general manager Smith says that the AMR network has received grants to keep the network active for some time, but that it’s still difficult to pinpoint how long that “some time” actually is, taking into account any unforeseen expenses such as fixing an antenna, for example, which can be a costly endeavor and could also shorten that running timeline of funds.

Smith manages the three stations that reach various communities in West Virginia including, Dunmore, Hillsboro, Durbin, Marlinton; and in Virginia, Hot Springs and Monterey. Needless to say, Smith stays busy. AMR even gained some national attention in the midst of the crisis. Smith was interviewed by various media outlets including NPR, The Atlantic, Politico and Meet the Press with Kristen Welker.

“Last year was the highest of highs and the lowest of lows,” Smith said, referring to the 2025 funding crisis, “and the highest has been the amount of support we have received financially and, you know, just conversationally, people saying, ‘Y’all are too important to this area, you can’t go away,’ messages like that.”

While Smith can’t speak for other stations and how they’ve been affected, it can be noted that a majority of stations and networks received at least 60% of their funding from the CPB, thus, all of them are taking a massive hit as we move into the new year. Following the decision of the CPB to cease operation after the federal government rescinded the $1.1 billion dollars (yes, billion, with a “b”) of funding, the corporation said that it would rather enact this decision, based on the idea that it could be vulnerable to “future political manipulation or misuse.”

So, take it as you will, the crisis is a double-edged sword, to use the least of clichés. The CPB doesn’t want to be taken advantage of after the fact, leaving stations and networks nationwide without funds, and some with very few funds.

Despite this, Smith remains optimistic because of the amount of support that AMR has received. “You’ve got to let people decide on their own merit whether they think Allegheny Mountain Radio is important, and whether it should continue,” he said. “Quite frankly, again, that’s just been such a source of gratification and it’s been humbling, the number of people who have indicated that ‘Absolutely, we need Allegheny Mountain Radio.’”

And yet, the end of an era of major support for these programs, networks and stations, stems from the federal government insinuating that the national public media outlet as a whole is biased, not taking into account – or maybe they have and we just never heard about it – the fact that some public stations are essential to everyday life for people all over the country. Not only that, it gives to some a purpose, to others information, to all: public opinions, information and news that can be vital.

AMR is a staple in the communities of West Virginia and Virginia and to see stations such as this struggling makes you wonder how many other hometown stations are doing the same. Though the crisis with the CPB is, in fact, a quiet sign-off for funding of public broadcasting, its outcome will echo in static across the entire nation.

lucasadcock@pocahontastimes.com

Lucas Adcock also writes under the pen name L. A. Porter.