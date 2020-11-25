Willie Mullenax

On Thursday November 19, 2020, Willie Forrest Mullenax, 91, of Arbovale, a loving father and grandfather went to be with the Lord Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Willie had a passion for chatting and taking care of his cats and chickens. He would frequent the local restaurants and enjoyed talking about his life, from being in Korea to being back home, working on the farm for Pap and Granny. Willie was known for his flirtatiousness and quick wit as well as his singing, when the mood would strike. He was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and retired from the West Virginia Department of Highways.

He is survived by his children, Rick, Bill, Bucky, John and Jeannie; cousins, Millie, Jenny, Elaine and Buster; and his grandchildren, Ashlei, Jamie, Jake, Megan, Ricky, Chelsey, River, Kyndra and Logan. Willie will be missed by his family as well as his friends and neighbors.

Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, a walk-through visitation was held Monday, November 23, 2020, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale.

Funeral service was the same day at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home with Pastor David Rittenhouse officiating. Interment following the service in Mullenax Family Cemetery with Military Rites conducted by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corp.

