William Killeen “Bill/ Coach Moore” Moore, age 94, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 6, 2019, surrounded by family in Fortuna, California.

Born August 8, 1924, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late Frank and Margaret Moore.

Bill grew up in Marlinton and graduated from Marlinton High School. After graduating he entered the Navy, 1943-1946, and served in WWII as a Pharmacist 2nd Mate. He then met and married Mary Margaret McQuain on June 6, 1947, in Elkins, and honeymooned to California where they stayed to finish college and begin a family.

His attraction to Humboldt County was driven by his Uncle Vern and Aunt Ally (Moore) and Jim and Virginia (Moore) and families from Fortuna, California, who owned property on Bear River, where Bill also purchased land. Once in California, he continued his education at Humboldt State University where he graduated with a BS Physical Education degree and began his teaching and coaching career in Hoopa, California. During his coaching at Hoopa, he would make extra money as an Amateur Boxer at the Eureka Auditorium. He and Mary Margaret then moved to Fort Bragg, California, where he continued both teaching and coaching. Their daughter and both sons were born in Fort Bragg, California.

In 1960, Bill moved the family to San Luis Obispo where he taught for one year and decided to come back to Eureka to teach and coach again. He wanted to be closer to the Bear River summer cabin.

Bill retired after 34 years of teaching where he continued to enjoy his family, sports, golfing, gardening and especially the Bear River cabin. His favorite thing was having his whole family out at Bear River for hunting, fishing and gardening. He also enjoyed spending the California winters in Arizona with friends. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 72 years. He never missed a day visiting his wife while in Fortuna Rehab and Wellness Center and came with a chocolate sundae and Coke in hand from McDonald’s every day.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Stanley and Daniel Moore.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Margaret Moore; his daughter, Francee Duckett, (Dave Duckett) of Granite Bay, California; his sons, Jonathan Moore, (Rosie Moore), of Redway, California, and Shannon Moore, (Mary Moore), of Granite Bay, California; grandchildren, Brian Duckett, Dulcey Masters, (Jered Masters), and Colin Duckett, all of Sacramento, California, William Moore, and AJ Moore, (Savoie Moore), all of Redway, California, and Michael Moore, Jason Moore and Kathryn Moore, all of Granite Bay, California; great-granddaughter, Sydney Masters; and two great-grandsons, Mason and Gavin Masters.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to the VA, Hospice of Humboldt or your favorite charity.

Special thanks to Fortuna Health and Wellness and their staff, the VA and Hospice for their loving care for Bill.