Mary Lewis Weatherholt Moore, age 92, of Marlinton, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital in Buckeye.

Born November 28, 1926, at Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Edith Hoover Weatherholt.

Mary was a member of the Campbelltown United Methodist Church. She owned and operated Moore’s Trailer Court and the Frontier Restaurant.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Stanford Moore; a daughter, Lana Louise Barlow; two great-grandchildren, Andrew Micheal Friel II, and Jessie Paige Friel; sisters, Nora Bell Cutlip, Hazel Powell and Margaret Felton; brothers, Ray, Leo “Slim,” Rube, Frank, Statt, Zed “Buck” and Ed.

She is survived by a daughter, Linda Moore Friel; a son, Thomas Douglas Moore; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a special nephew, Ron Poage.

Funeral service was held June 19 at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Sam Felton officiating. Interment was in Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton.

Memorials may be made to Girl Scout Troop #5032, City National Bank, c/o Frances McKenney, PO Box 58, Marlinton, WV 24954.

