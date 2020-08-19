William McClain

William “Bill” Theodore McClain, 64, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at St. Petersburg General Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Born December 2, 1955, he was the son of the late Okey and Margaret Scott McClain.

Bill graduated from Pocahontas County High School with the class of 1974. He became a highly skilled welder who took pride in his work. Bill and his wife settled in Florida where they raised their family. He loved spending time on his boat and was an avid fisherman.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by two brothers, Mike and Holly McClain.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kim Jefferson McClain; son, Matthew McClain; two grandsons, Kyle and Chase; and one great-granddaughter, Lily Rose, all of Florida; sister-in-law, Nancy McClain; niece, Debbie McClain; both of Hagerstown, Maryland; and nephew, Tony McClain of Williamsport, Maryland.

Service and burial were private in St. Petersburg, Florida.