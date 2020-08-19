Roberta Rosencrance, age 59, of Slaty Fork, died Friday, August 14, 2020, at Davis Memorial Hospital in Elkins.

Roberta was a waitress and was a member of Slaty Fork Methodist Church.

Born, February 2, 1961, at Marlinton, she was a daughter of Robert Bennett, of Slaty Fork, and the late Dorothy Shaver Bennett.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her sister, Cindy Sharp.

She is survived by her husband, Timothy Rosencrance; sisters, Kathy Carpenter and Sandra Beckwith; brothers, Randall Bennett and Bobby Bennett; and four step-grandchildren.

Funeral service was conducted Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at VanReenen Funeral Home with Pastor Ann Fretwell officiating. Burial was in Rosencrance Cemetery near Huttonsville.