William Gilmore

William Homer Gilmore, 81, of Marlinton, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the VA Nursing Home in Clarksburg.

Born April 21, 1939, at Warren, Ohio, he was a son of the late Lanty and Verlee Lewis Gilmore.

William was a member of the West Union United Methodist Church, a US Army Veteran, and was retired from Island Creek Coal Company.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Saundra Kershner Gilmore; a daughter, Cindy Gilmore; and two brothers, Dan and Bob.

He is survived by his son, Shawn Gilmore, and wife, Charliena, of Buckhannon; and two grandchildren, TJ Gilmore and Gavin Gilmore.

A graveside service was held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Cochran Cemetery. Burial will follow with military rites by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in William’s name to the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility, 1 Freedom Way, Clarksburg, WV 26301.

