William T. “Bill” Dower, age 92, of Dunmore, passed away Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born March 28, 1926, at Turkey Knob, in Fayette County, he was a son of the late Arthur C. and India E. Cantley Dower.

Bill was of the Methodist faith. He was a World War II United States Army Veteran receiving the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. He liked to play golf and was a self-employed hydraulic shop owner.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Schilling Dower; a sister, Patty Fizer; and a brother, Marvin Arthur Dower.

He is survived by a daughter, Louann Riggsby, and husband, Mark, of Dunmore; a son, William Mark Dower, of Florida; grandchildren, Chad Kizer, and wife Christin, of New Mexico, and Amanda and Megan, of Indiana; great-grandchildren, Harley Kizer, of Mississippi, Paisley Kizer, of New Mexico, and a great-grandson on the way, Ryker Kizer; a sister-in-law, Marjorie Johnson, of California; and nephews Tim Johnson, of California, and Scott Fizer, of Florida.

In keeping with his wishes, the body was cremated.

