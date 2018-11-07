Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

Jacob and Malinda Meck, of Green Bank, held an employee appreciation dinner for all their employees Saturday. During the event, they recognized one individual who may only have one year under his belt as a truck driver for Meck’s JenTransport, but he has put in 43 years in the trucking industry.

Gary Carter joined JenTransport with 4.7 million miles of road behind him, vowing to end his career once he hit five million.

After presenting the award, Jacob explained how Carter became a part of the Meck family.

“I went out and recruited Gary one night,” he said. “He wasn’t home, so I talked to his wife, Sharon, and I said, ‘I’d really like to have him run for me.’ A couple days later, Gary came in, and we got to chat. Gary told me, ‘I’ve got 4.7 million miles, and when I get five, I’m done. I just want to give you a heads up.’

“I’m still here,” Carter interjected. “He won’t let me go.”

“We appreciate Gary,” Jacob continued. “We appreciate all the drivers and our construction workers, and everyone that makes up our different groups. We did certainly want to say thanks to Gary.

“Gary has consented to run part-time for us, and we appreciate that, as well. So, even though he is partially retired and indicated he wanted to quite at five, he hasn’t.”

Carter drives a bright yellow truck, which his fellow drivers call “Big Bird” or “Tweety.” As he was receiving the award, someone told him he should paint the truck. Carter replied, “it runs like a butterfly and stings like a bee.”

Carter thanked the Mecks and his fellow employees for the recognition.