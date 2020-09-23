William Clark

William E. “Bill” Clark passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.

Born August 25, 1946, in Marlinton, he was a son of James Homer Clark and Mary Sue Adkison Clark.

Bill retired from Snowshoe Mountain Resort after 25 years of service. He was known for always having a smile and a joke to tell.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, J. C. Clark and Merritt “Ray” Clark.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Lana K. Clark; stepson, Jamie T. Daniels; son, Jamie R. Clark, and wife, Amanda, of Florida; daughter, Sara Downing, of Florida; sister, Wanda Smith, and husband, Russell, of Merritt Island, Florida; brother, Larry Clark, of Deland, Florida; seven grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Per his request, the body was cremated and no service will be held at this time.