100 Years Ago

Thursday, September 23, 1920

So far this year there has not been an election that succeeded in bringing the voters out. In all of them, a moderate portion of them have come out and voted. Even in West Virginia, the primary did not get out much of a vote. In New York they held a primary last week and for months the battle had been waged. Especially in the case of Senator Wadsworth. He had opposed woman suffrage and had said that a woman’s place was in the home. Some of the militant women made a slogan against him and cried out: “His place is in the home.” But with all the fuss and fury of the campaigns, the volume of the vote cast was small. It is estimated that only from six to ten percent of the voters took the trouble to vote in the primary.

This is the case generally throughout the country. It is a case of holding your fire, which may be good tactics, just so you are not using a repeater. It is the independent, stay at home voter that is causing great uneasiness in political circles.

POCAHONTAS COUNTY CENSUS

Fourteenth Census – Preliminary Announcement of Population

Subject to correction

The first figures are for 1920, the second 1910 and the last for 1900.

Pocahontas County, 15,002, 14,740, 8,572.

Edray District, including Marlinton, 4,016, 5,150, 2,678.

Greenbank District, including Cass, Durbin and Thornwood Towns, 6,048, 6,128, 2,496.

Huntersville district, 1,729, 1,407, 1,177.

Little Levels district, including Hillsboro village, 3,209, 3,055, 2,221.

Cass town, 1,195, 496, –

Durbin Town, 422, 390, –

Hillsboro village, 214, 181, 204

Marlinton town, 1,177, 1,045,

Thornwood town, 137, – –

The increase is 362 for the County. During the War, our population was estimated at 19,000 and from this basis were the various quotas for bonds and war work placed.

PROMINENT ATTORNEY KILLED

S. M. Pace, of the Lewisburg bar, was killed in an accident Saturday night. He had just gotten a new Franklin car and that night after supper had driven to Ronceverte. On his return in passing a car at a culvert near the top of the hill, his car went over the side of the road and upset. Mr. Pace was under the car, but crawled out without assistance and was brought to Lewisburg. He complained about being hurt in the back but as he was able to walk around the rest of the evening it was not thought that he had received a serious injury. He retired for the night and was found dead in his bed the next morning. It is supposed that he received internal injuries from which he died.

Mr. Pace has been at Lewisburg a number of years coming there from Culpepper, Va. He married Miss Hallie Moore, a daughter of Judge C. F. Moore. He was a popular and successful attorney.

SILO GAS KILLS YOUTH

James, ten-year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Chas. C. Simms, came to a sad and untimely death at his parent’s home about two miles west of Lewisburg in a way quite unusual. He had gone into a silo, partly filled the evening before. His little brother, who was with him ran to the house and told his mother that James was in the silo and could not get out. Mrs. Simms called her husband who had gone to the field and told him; he instantly started for the silo followed by a man who was helping him that day. When the father reached the silo, little James was lying on the bottom in a stupor. The father jumped to his rescue and lifted the little form to the platform where he (the father) became helpless, from inhaling the gas, and had to be assisted. Little James was carried to the house and R. H. L. Beard phoned for, but the little fellow died before the doctor reached him – the time being not over thirty minutes.

INDIANS FAVOR IMPROVEMENT

Livestock owned by Navajos in New Mexico to be Bred to purebred Sire in Future.

More than 191,000 head of livestock owned by Navajo Indians in New Mexico henceforth will be bred only to purebred sires. The female stock includes 3,000 cattle, 8,000 horses, 150,000 sheep and 30,000 goats, besides smaller numbers of swine and poultry.

The Indians have signified their support of the “Better Sires – Better Stock” movement. The United States department of agriculture is co-operating in supplying the Indians with literature dealing with livestock improvement.

NOTICE

All persons are hereby notified not to trespass on the lands of the undersigned by hunting, digging roots, gathering herbs or in any other way. This is a warning and not a bluff.

Samuel Kee

O. Hunter Kee