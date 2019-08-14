William James “Boodles” Biggs, age 43, of Marlinton, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

Born September 30, 1975, at Elkins, he was a son of Roger W. Teter Sr., and Doris Biggs McLaughlin, both of Marlinton.

Boodles was a construction and sawmill worker.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dorsey Fredrick and Ruth Margaret Biggs; and paternal grandparents, Warren Clyde “Bub” Teter and Glenda Sharp.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a daughter, Dorian Vaughn Biggs, of Montana; sons, Devon James Biggs and Jachobi Hannah Teter, both of Marlinton; sisters, Katelyn Cohenour and Courtney Cohenour, both of Marlinton; three brothers, Galen Lee “Buttons” Biggs, Roger Warren “Weasel” Teter, both of Marlinton, and Kyle Cohenour, of Green Bank; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held August 12 at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Pastor Phillip Thompson officiating. Burial was in Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton.

Online condolences may be made at www.lantzfuneralhome.com