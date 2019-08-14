Frankie R. Kennison, age 73, of Marlinton, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born April 3, 1946, he was a son of the late Lawrence and Pearl Long Kennison.

Frankie had worked for the Town of Marlinton, Hanover Shoe Company and was groundskeeper at Pocahontas Country Club for 33 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Johnny Kennison and Andrew Kennison.

He is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held Friday, August 23, 7 p.m. at Pocahontas Country Club in Buckeye.

Online condolences may be made at www.kimblefuneralhome.com