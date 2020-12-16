Wilburn Miller

Wilburn Earn Miller, 74, of Marlinton, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at West Virginia Caring Hospice Center in Elkins.

Born December 19, 1945, at Spruce Flats, he was a son of the late John Wilson Miller and Naomi Ruth Gaylor Miller.

Wilburn worked as a coal miner for 30 years and enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and his honeybees.

On June 14, 1968, he married Betty Sue Beverage Miller, who survives.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Lea Hatfield (1973 – 2014); and two brothers, Charles Wilson Miller and John Delmas Miller.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Lora Sue Miller, of Marlinton and Barbara Ann Miller (Timothy Stewart), of Martinsburg; three sisters, Hester Samples (Kenny), and Charlotte Shaw, all of Slaty Fork, and Frances Miller, of Woodrow; one brother, Tempest Miller (Kitty), of Brownsburg; son-in-law, Pete Hatfield, of Marlinton; six grandchildren, Cody Perkins, Rosie Miller, Timothy Stewart, Jr., Trevor Stewart, Janessa Hatfield Bell (John) and Anson Denver Hatfield, III; and three great-grandchildren, Taliyah Stewart, Tae’veon Stewart and Jacob Bell.

The family will privately commemorate his life.

