Marry Me Chicken and Pasta

1 1/2 pounds boneless chicken breast, cut into 1-to-2-inch pieces

1 tsp. salt, divided

1/2 tsp. black pepper divided

1 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter

3 cloves, minced garlic

4 cups low sodium chicken broth

12 oz. penne pasta

1 tsp. dried oregano

1/2 tsp. teaspoon dried

7 ounces sun-dried tomatoes, packed in olive oil, drained, and roughly chopped or 3 ounces sun-dried tomatoes

5-ounce bag, baby spinach (about 4 cups)

3/4 cup half-and-half

3/4 cup grated parmigiano Reggiano cheese plus more for serving

Fresh basil leaves for serving, if available

Place cubed chicken in medium bowl and sprinkle with 1/2 Tsp. salt and 1/4 Tsp. black pepper mix well. In your largest skillet over medium heat, warm olive oil until shimmering; add chicken, cook for 4 to 6 minutes, or until cooked through. Remove chicken from pan and set aside. Do not place an original bowl unless it has been washed. Add butter to skillet. Add garlic and cook 30 seconds. Pour in broth and stir to glaze pan. Add uncooked pasta, spices and remaining salt and pepper to skillet. Stir and increase heat to high, bringing mixture to a boil. Decrease heat to medium low and cook 11 to 12 minutes until pasta is cooked through. Don’t worry if pasta is still a bit saucy; the broth will absorb it as it sits. Add chicken to pan with sun-dried tomatoes and spinach. Stir one minute until spinach wilts, remove from heat; add half and half and cheese, stir well serve, top with more cheese and fresh basil, if available.

Serves 4.

Healthy Fudge

1 cup of almond, peanut, or cashew butter

1/2 to 3/4 cup honey

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 cup cocoa powder

Shredded coconut, chopped nuts, dried cranberries, or raisins (Optional)

Combine nut butter, honey and vanilla into a smooth paste. With clean hands knead in the cocoa powder until the mixture becomes a shiny dough. Press the mixture into a pan until it is about 1/2 inch thick and then cut into desired shapes or roll into balls. Chopped nuts, coconut or dried fruit can be added to the mixture before shaping or simply sprinkle on top.