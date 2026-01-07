Lentil Spinach Soup

4 tsp. olive oil

3 medium onions, chopped

3 stalks celery, diced

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup lentils, picked over, rinsed and drained

8 oz. can tomato sauce

1 cup vegetable broth

3 cups water

4 tsp. dried oregano

1-10 oz. package frozen chopped spinach, thawed

Heat the oil in a large saucepan. Add onions, celery and garlic; cook, stirring as needed, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the lentils, tomato sauce, broth, water and oregano; bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, covered, stirring as needed, until the lentils are tender, about 45 minutes.

Stir in the spinach and cook, stirring as needed until the spinach is heated through, about 5 minutes.

Serves 4-5.

Minestrone

1 Tbsp. olive oil

2 medium onions, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

28 oz. crushed tomatoes

3 cups vegetable broth

2 carrots, sliced

4 stalks celery, sliced

3/4 cup small tube-like pasta

3 cups water

19 oz. cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

10 oz. package frozen, chopped spinach, thawed

2 tsp. dried oregano

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

2 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese

Heat the oil in a large saucepan or Dutch oven. Add onions and garlic; cook, stirring as needed, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add tomatoes, broth, celery, pasta, carrots and water; bring to a boil, stirring as needed to prevent pasta from sticking to the bottom of the pan. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, stirring as needed, until pasta is tender, about 15 minutes. Add the beans, spinach, oregano and pepper; return to a boil, stirring as needed. Remove from heat. Check seasonings.

Sprinkle with cheese and serve.

Serves 6.