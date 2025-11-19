Cheese Crackers

These are nice with salad. An old recipe from Mrs. Helen Nottingham.

2 cups grated Old English Cheese

1/2 cup butter

1 cup Hudson Cream flour

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. red pepper

Cream butter and cheese together.

Add dry ingredients and beat well.

Make into a roll and chill.

Slice and bake at 400º for 10 minutes.

Orange Bread

Helen Nottingham

Peelings of 3 oranges

1 cup water or enough to cover

1 cup sugar

Grind the orange peelings or put in blender. Cover with water and bring to a boil. Let boil five minutes. Drain. Do this two more times. After draining the third time, add 1 cup sugar. Cook until only 1 tablespoon of juice remains.

Batter:

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp. butter

1 cup milk

3 cups sifted flour

3 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

Mix together sugar, eggs and butter.

Add the milk, sifted flour, baking powder and salt.

Beat all ingredients together and add orange rind.

Pour into a loaf pan and bake at 300º for 1 hour or until done.

Raisins and nuts may be added to batter.

Let stand 24 hours before cutting for tea sandwiches.