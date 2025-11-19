Cheese Crackers
These are nice with salad. An old recipe from Mrs. Helen Nottingham.
2 cups grated Old English Cheese
1/2 cup butter
1 cup Hudson Cream flour
1 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. red pepper
Cream butter and cheese together.
Add dry ingredients and beat well.
Make into a roll and chill.
Slice and bake at 400º for 10 minutes.
Orange Bread
Helen Nottingham
Peelings of 3 oranges
1 cup water or enough to cover
1 cup sugar
Grind the orange peelings or put in blender. Cover with water and bring to a boil. Let boil five minutes. Drain. Do this two more times. After draining the third time, add 1 cup sugar. Cook until only 1 tablespoon of juice remains.
Batter:
1 cup sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp. butter
1 cup milk
3 cups sifted flour
3 1/2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. salt
Mix together sugar, eggs and butter.
Add the milk, sifted flour, baking powder and salt.
Beat all ingredients together and add orange rind.
Pour into a loaf pan and bake at 300º for 1 hour or until done.
Raisins and nuts may be added to batter.
Let stand 24 hours before cutting for tea sandwiches.
