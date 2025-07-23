Vegetable Medley Toss
2 cups broccoli florets
2 cups cauliflower florets
2 cups thinly sliced carrots
2 Tbsp. butter, melted
1 Tbsp. lemon pepper seasoning
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1 Tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped or 1 tsp dried parsley
Steam the vegetables, covered for 5 minutes; set aside and keep warm.
Combine melted butter and seasonings in a large bowl; stir well.
Add vegetables and toss gently to coat. Serves 4-6.
Squash Casserole
1 medium yellow squash, sliced
1 medium zucchini, sliced
1 Vidalia onion, thinly sliced
3-4 Roma tomatoes, sliced
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 cup plain breadcrumbs
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. dried oregano
1/2 tsp. dried basil
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
Olive oil to drizzle
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a 9×9 glass baking dish, layer 1/2 of the squash, onion, zucchini, tomatoes, breadcrumbs and cheese. Sprinkle with 1/2 of the salt, herbs and garlic powder. Drizzle with olive oil. Repeat layer. Drizzle with olive oil.
Cover with foil, bake 40 minutes.
Serves 6-8
Leave a Reply