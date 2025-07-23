Vegetable Medley Toss

2 cups broccoli florets

2 cups cauliflower florets

2 cups thinly sliced carrots

2 Tbsp. butter, melted

1 Tbsp. lemon pepper seasoning

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1 Tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped or 1 tsp dried parsley

Steam the vegetables, covered for 5 minutes; set aside and keep warm.

Combine melted butter and seasonings in a large bowl; stir well.

Add vegetables and toss gently to coat. Serves 4-6.

Squash Casserole

1 medium yellow squash, sliced

1 medium zucchini, sliced

1 Vidalia onion, thinly sliced

3-4 Roma tomatoes, sliced

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup plain breadcrumbs

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

1/2 tsp. dried basil

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

Olive oil to drizzle

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a 9×9 glass baking dish, layer 1/2 of the squash, onion, zucchini, tomatoes, breadcrumbs and cheese. Sprinkle with 1/2 of the salt, herbs and garlic powder. Drizzle with olive oil. Repeat layer. Drizzle with olive oil.

Cover with foil, bake 40 minutes.

Serves 6-8